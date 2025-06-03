Lexington man arrested after he makes U-turn, proceeds to allegedly shoot at officer

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nicholasville Police Department reported that a Lexington man was arrested for attempted murder and evading police after he allegedly made a U-turn then proceeded to shoot at an officer on Tuesday.

Police detailed that an officer observed a vehicle traveling north on Lexington Road, near the Catnip Hill Road area, at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle pulled to the shoulder of the roadway and allegedly "accelerated away," police reported.

The officer then followed the vehicle when it crossed into Fayette County. Police noted that the officer "decided to disregard his attempt to stop the vehicle" and turned around. At this time, police said the suspect vehicle made a U-turn toward the officer.

When the suspect vehicle passed the officer, a man, identified as Jonathan D. Rodriguez Lopez, allegedly fired a handgun through the open window, hitting the front tire of the police vehicle and disabling it.

According to police, Lopez fled into Fayette County and the Lexington Police Department was able to find Lopez using resources that included Flock cameras, resulting in his arrest.

Lopez has been charged with attempted murder of first responder (peace officer) and first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle).