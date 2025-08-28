Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Federal jury convicts Lexington man on several firearms offenses, DOJ reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Department of Justice reported that a Lexington man was convicted on several firearms offenses after authorities found a large amount of drugs, ammunition, and guns in his apartment in 2023.

Following 40 minutes of jury deliberation on Wednesday, the DOJ detailed that 41-year-old Keith Lamont Stallworth was convicted of the following:

  • One count of carrying and using a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense;
  • One count of possession of a machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking;
  • One count of possession of firearm as a convicted felon;
  • One count of possession of a machine gun; and
  • One count of failure to register a machine gun.

During the trial, testimony revealed that in August 2023, Stallworth possessed a pistol when he was arrested. According to the DOJ, a search warrant of his downtown Lexington apartment resulted in the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Further, authorities reportedly found a 9mm handgun and a .40 caliber pistol that "had been converted to be a 'switch' .40 caliber machine gun," the DOJ reported.

Stallworth previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and using a residence for the purpose of manufacturing and distributing controlled substance, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ added that Stallworth is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1 and he faces up to life in prison.

