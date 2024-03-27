Lexington man facing several charges in connection to 2023 armed robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A second man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery and home invasion that happened in November 2023 on Gerald Drive in Lexington.

According to an arrest citation, Matias Vargas Cruz was among a group of armed men who pointed guns at 11 people, struck one person with a pistol, and then stole cell phones and cash.

Police have linked Vargas Cruz and Keneth Ruiz-Torres to the crime.

Vargas Cruz is facing the following charges:



two counts of first-degree burglary

second-degree assault

10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment

kidnapping an adult

10 counts of intimidating a participant in the legal process

He is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.