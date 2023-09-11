Lexington man in custody following robberies, police chase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man is in custody after police say he robbed three stores in Frankfort Sunday morning.

According to an arrest citation, 22-year-old Maurice A. Curry robbed the Marathon gas station on East Main in Frankfort. Police say he used a taser to threaten the clerk and demand money. Curry punched the clerk in the face, put his foot on her neck, and continued to strike her. The citation says he left the Marathon with an unknown amount of money.

After leaving the Marathon, Curry went to the Shell gas station on Versailles Road, where he used a handgun to threaten the clerk and demand money. According to the citation, Curry hit the clerk in the face with the gun and left the store with cash, a laptop, and a cell phone.

Curry then went to the Walgreens on Versailles Road with the handgun to demand money from an employee. Police say he left and headed towards the Speedway. The arrest citation says the manager of Walgreens took a photo of his car and gave police a direction of travel.

According to police, Curry was seen wearing gloves and counting a large amount of money in the vehicle near Mero and Wilkinson Boulevard.

A deputy attempted to stop Curry, but he fled from the scene. Police say Curry crashed his car on US 127 by Speedway and fled on foot.

Curry was seen by the deputy throwing a handgun over a fence, which was later recovered by police.

Police arrested Curry behind Bradford Square and were later identified by witnesses for his involvement in the robberies.

While being treated at the hospital, Curry assaulted a nurse and threatened to remove the officer's handgun and shoot everyone.

Curry is charged with the following:

