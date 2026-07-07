Lexington man indicted on murder charge after deadly DUI crash on Man o' War Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Fayette County grand jury has indicted a Lexington man on a murder charge in connection with a deadly crash that killed a woman at the intersection of Clearwater Way and Man o' War Boulevard in August 2025.

65-year-old Stephen Barber was indicted June 22, on one count of murder and one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense, according to Fayette Circuit Court records.

The indictment read that on Aug. 3, 2025, Barber "wantonly operated a motor vehicle which created a grave risk of death to Linda Johnson and thereby caused her death" under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

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Officers who responded to the scene stated Barber had the smell of alcoholic beverages on his breath and showed signs of impairment, LEX News previously reported.

Court records show Barber has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence twice before in central Kentucky. A 2022 DUI charge was dismissed after he entered a guilty plea to speeding.

Barber's next arraignment is set for July 10.

