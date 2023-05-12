Lexington man sentenced to 26 years in prison for murder of wife

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man has been sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Talina, that happened in November.

The shooting happened the day before Thanksgiving in the Masterson Station area. Officers found 47-year-old Talina Henderson dead inside the couple's home on Bay Colony Lane. Stephon Henderson was still at the scene as he told a 911 dispatcher he had just shot and killed his wife. Officers then took him into custody.

Court records show that Talina filed a petition for a protective order days before she died, and it was not immediately granted. The courts scheduled a hearing for later that month, noting there was no imminent threat.

Henderson entered a plea deal last month to murder-domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Talina Henderson's family was inside the courtroom for the sentencing.

LEX 18

"I never, even in childhood, believed in monsters until a cowardly monster murdered my child," said Vivian Johnson, Talina's mother, during the sentencing. "Had any of us known a cowardly monster would take her, we would have moved Heaven and Earth to protect her."

Stephon Henderson apologized in court during his sentencing.

"I tried to mend the family together... the Lord as my witness," said Stephon. "I'm sorry to the parents and kids; I’m deeply sorry."