LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man who entered a guilty plea to killing his wife and two daughters was formally sentenced Thursday.

65-year-old Steven Wilson was sentenced to 70 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.

In July 2022, a grand jury indicted Wilson on three counts of murder-domestic violence. He was accused of murdering his wife, 65-year-old Lisa Wilson, and his two daughters, 42-year-old Bryonny and 38-year-old Bronwyn Wilson.

Officers located their bodies after responding to a report of disorder with a gun on Caywood Drive off Alexandria Drive in May 2022.

Wilson entered a guilty plea to the three murder charges at 25 years for each during a status hearing in May 2023.