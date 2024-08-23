Lexington man who was pardoned of murder in 2019 allegedly assaults woman with knife

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man, who was convicted of murder in 2002 after killing his infant son and later pardoned in 2019 by former Gov. Matt Bevin, has been arrested and charged with first degree assault after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife on Aug. 16, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant detailed that 40-year-old Kurt Robert Smith was arrested and charged after the Lexington Police Department responded to an area hospital regarding a woman who had been assaulted.

The victim told police on Aug. 21 that Smith called her for a cleaning quote on his residence on Georgetown Street. Upon her arrival, the warrant reported that the victim told police that she found a "large amount of blood" in the bathroom.

Smith allegedly began to attack her with his fists and then a "hunting style knife" to the arm and head after she told him to "call somebody for help," the warrant read. Further, the victim told police that Smith then dropped her off at the hospital in her vehicle.

The victim was able to identify Smith as the individual who assaulted her based on photos, along with a previous booking photo.