Lexington murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties

LEX 18
Posted at 5:28 PM, Mar 19, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police captured a suspected killer after a police chase that stretched from Louisville all the way to north Lexington.

It ended Friday afternoon on Gerald Drive in the Winburn neighborhood. Police say the man who led them on the pursuit is 23-year-old Caelan Gills.

No one was injured in the pursuit and Gills was arrested.

Gills is the same man police say was caught on camera shooting a man and woman in their vehicle back in December. 20-year-old Ja'Quis Ray was killed in the attack. Gills is charged with his murder.

