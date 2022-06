LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man wanted for murder in Lexington was arrested Monday night.

40-year-old Robert Okorley was arrested on a warrant served for charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal mischief, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to the arrest citation.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges Tuesday afternoon.

All we know so far is this is tied to a Lexington murder case.

This is a developing story, stay with us for the latest updates.