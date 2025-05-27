Lexington police arrest Michigan man wanted for child solicitation/enticing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported on Tuesday that technology was used to find and arrest a man from Michigan wanted for "accosting, enticing or soliciting a child for immoral purposes."

According to police, 26-year-old Dequindre Wiggins was arrested after the Kent County, Michigan Sheriff's Office contacted Lexington police on May 21 regarding a wanted person who may be in Lexington.

Officials reported that police used the department's Real-Time Intelligence Center and Flock license plate reader system to locate Wiggins in a parking lot on Waller Avenue.

Wiggins was arrested on a warrant for accosting, enticing, or soliciting a child for immoral purpose, and use of a computer to commit a crime from Kent County.