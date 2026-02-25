Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lexington police asking for information in deadly 2021 Dalton Court shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police Department investigators are asking for information in a deadly 2021 shooting that happened on Dalton Court.

According to police, on April 7, 2021, around 5:00 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Dalton Court for a report of shots fired.

When arriving on the scene, police say they found one person dead from multiple gunshot wounds and two other victims who were taken to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim was identified by the Fayette County coroner as 35-year-old Lowell Washington.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the case call 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be sent to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.

