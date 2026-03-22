Lexington police asking public for information in Sunday shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is asking the local community for information about a shooting that occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a social media post, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Chestnut Street in Lexington Sunday afternoon to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The department is asking nearby residents with security cameras to review recent footage, and to contact police if any of it could be helpful in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020, or online at this link.