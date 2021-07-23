Lexington Police Department charge second suspect in December shooting, 18-year-old Teyo Waite

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has charged a second suspect in the Catera Trace shooting investigation.

18-year-old Teyo Waite has been charged with assault in the first and second degree, and two counts of Wanton Endangerment in the first degree.

Waite is believed to be connected to the December shooting that left 5-year-old Malakai Roberts blind and without his sense of taste or smell.

Waite is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Michael Lemond was the first suspect charged in the case with assault in the first and second degree, and two counts of Wanton Endangerment in the first degree.