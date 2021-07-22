Teen charged in drive-by shooting that blinded 5-year-old Lexington boy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police have charged a teenager with the shooting that blinded a 5-year-old Lexington boy in December.

Michael Anthony Lemond, 18, faces two counts of assault and wanton endangerment.

Police said 10 bullets were fired during the drive-by shooting on Catera Trace that injured 5-year-old Malakai Roberts and his mother. Five bullets were shot into a car and five into the house.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Malakai was asleep in his mother's bed at the time of the shooting.

Lemond has been in jail since May on separate charges.

He will be arraigned on Thursday.