Lexington police investigating Scottsdale Circle shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight on Scottsdale Circle.

Officers responded to the scene just before midnight Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

According to LPD, two homes and a vehicle—that all had people inside—were shot but police tell us no one was hurt.

Officials tell us around the same time, a minor showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. It is unknown if this is connected to the Scottsdale Circle shooting.

Police don't have any suspects connected to the shooting at this time.

This is the third shooting to happen in this same area of Scottsdale Circle this year, according to Lexington crime data.

The first shooting happened May 30 and another August 13. Both of those investigations are still ongoing.

There are currently 103 reported shootings by Lexington police, according to their crime data page, which does not yet include this most recent shooting on Scottsdale.

To compare, Lexington saw 135 total shooting investigations in 2021. By this time last year, the city had 107 reported shootings.

As of now, Lexington has seen 37 deadly shootings this year, which ties the record total for all of 2021.