Watch
News

Actions

Lexington police respond to five shootings within 27 hours

Lexington police at mall.JPG
LEX 18
Lexington police at mall.JPG
Posted at 10:49 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 10:50:37-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police responded to five shootings in just over 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday.

Police confirmed the five shootings happened at Fairgrounds Drive, Newtown Pike, N. Locust Hill, Scottsdale Circle, and Spangler Drive.

Officials confirm shots were fired in the area of Spangler Drive around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Shortly after, an adult male with a gunshot wound walked into a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police located shell casings at the scene but there is no suspect information to release at this time.

Around 11:15 p.m. Monday, police received a call about shots fired on Scottsdale Circle. Shortly after, an adult male with a gunshot wound showed up to the Shell around the corner on W. New Circle Road. He has non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. There is no suspect information to release yet.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired on N. Locust Hill Drive around 2 p.m. Monday.

Lexington police confirm potential shots were fired near the Clarion Hotel in the area of Newtown and Coleman around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers say they were called to the area of Fairgrounds Drive near Bryan Station Road and I-75 around 1:30 a.m. Monday for reports of gunshots.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!