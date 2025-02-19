Lexington police searching for alleged armed robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help in finding a robbery suspect who was allegedly armed with a gun at the time of the robbery on Feb. 6.

The Crime Stoppers reported that on Feb. 6, officers were called to the 4200 block of Saron Drive on a robbery.

Upon arrival, the victim reported to officers that she saw the suspect exiting with unpaid for items and that the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at her before fleeing the store.

Officials described the suspect as a man between 18-20 years of age, and wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with brown curly hair.

The Crime Stoppers noted that anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online here.


