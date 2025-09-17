Lexington police searching for information in 1998 cold case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department said they are continuing to search for answers in connection with a 1998 cold case after her body was found near a store in Lexington.

According to police, on Nov. 7, 1998, they responded to 121 Malibu Drive to assist the Lexington Fire Department with a structure fire. Firefighters found a woman's body near the back of Nixon's Hearing Aid.

Police said the dead woman was identified as Linda Rutledge, an employee, and the store owner's daughter. She was found dead with injuries unrelated to the fire. Her car was later found in a parking lot at a nearby apartment complex. Police believed she was killed the night before she was to open the business.

Detectives, according to police, are continuing to investigate and ask that anyone with information about the case call 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be sent to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.