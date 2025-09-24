Lexington police seek assistance in finding 2nd suspect in Winburn Dr. bus stop shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department identified the second suspect in the Winburn Drive bus stop shooting that occurred on Sept. 18 as 20-year-old Jermaine Shanks. Police asked the community for help in finding Shanks in this weeks Wanted Person of the Week.

Police detailed that Shanks has a warrant for first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police described Shanks as standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, and callers may be eligible for the cash reward.

LEX 18 previously reported that 20-year-old Jon'tay Mattingly has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. During a court hearing, Mattingly entered a not guilty plea, according to LEX 18 in court.

A criminal complaint read that officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim at around 11 a.m. The victim was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

