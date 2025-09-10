Lexington police seek new leads in 2020 murder of Darrell Price

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are reigniting efforts to solve a 2020 cold case murder, asking the community for any information about the downtown killing that remains unsolved five years later.

Police are seeking new leads in the murder of Darrell Price, a 31-year-old father who was found shot on Chestnut Street on July 11, 2020. Price was discovered lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.

"At this point, we're asking if anyone in the public feels more comfortable, since time has passed, to come forward with information that they might be willing to share," said Detective Kristyn Klingshirn.

Following the murder, police searched for weeks before arresting Anthony King and charging him with Price's murder. However, the charges were dismissed after being presented to a grand jury.

Five years later, there have been no new arrests and no new information in the case.

"It's the last thing we can do for them," said Detective Klingshirn. "At this point, it's kind of the only thing we can do for them, provide them with answers. We can't bring their loved one back, we can't make this situation any easier."

Anyone with information about the murder of Darrell Price can contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers anonymously. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.