Lexington police seize over 600 pounds of marijuana, guns at local vape shops

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that police seized over 600 pounds of marijuana and hemp flowers, along with firearms, from local vape shops on Wednesday.

A release from police read that detectives with the Narcotics Enforcement Unit conducted search warrants at four different vape shops in Lexington that were allegedly trafficking marijuana and hemp flowers.

Police reported that in total, 620 pounds of marijuana and hemp flowers were seized, along with over $210,000, several guns, and illegal THC products.

According to police, the following four people were charged with trafficking hemp > five pounds (first offense):



Ali Mazab;

Sunil Bhattarai;

Virginia Bates; and

Sammy Whitaker Jr.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted at the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online here.