Lexington police seize over 35 pounds of suspected meth found in packages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that one man faces drug-related charges after police found over 35 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in two packages.

Police detailed that on July 30, Narcotics Enforcement Detectives were investigating two suspicious packages that arrived in Lexington. With help from the department's Real-Time Intelligence Center and the Kentucky State Police, detectives tracked the packages.

According to police, 34-year-old Demetria Hurd, was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance - first offense (methamphetamine); and possession of marijuana.

Detectives asked that anyone with additional information about the case can call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, or online here.