Lexington woman accused of leaving the scene of crash that killed pedestrian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly hit a woman with her car near Transylvania University and didn't stop to help.

Lexington police say in the early morning hours of November 21, a pedestrian, later identified by the Fayette County coroner as 44-year-old Anna Kolokotsas, was struck by a car on N. Broadway near Fourth Street. Kolokotsas later died at UK Hospital.

At the time, Lexington police said they were investigating it as a hit-and-run.

According to her arrest citation, 26-year-old Olivia Fouts is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death or serious physical injury.

Her arraignment is scheduled for January 11, 2024.