Lexington woman arrested, charged in connection to shooting on Leestown Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 29-year-old Lexington woman was arrested in connection to an alleged shooting on Leestown Road on Saturday, police report.

According to the Lexington Police Department, units were dispatched around 2 p.m. on Saturday to the 4100 block of Leestown Road on reports of a disorder with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim who had gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Diamond Pass, the suspect identified by police, has been arrested and lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center. She has been charged with assault in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief in the second degree, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.