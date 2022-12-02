Lexington woman charged with murdering son, released on probation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Almost two years after being accused of suffocating her nine-month-old to death, Lexington woman Sammantha Moore was released to probation and mental health treatment.

Moore was charged with murder in December of 2020 after admitting to police she placed clothes, blankets and a kitchen bar stool over her son to suffocate him.

Ocean Moore was found unresponsive at her apartment and pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore was admitted to a mental health program and accepted a guilty plea agreement to second degree manslaughter in October.

With no recommendation against from prosecutors, Judge Jeffrey Taylor sentenced Moore to 5 years of probation and ordered her to complete her mental health program on Friday.

"I just want to say thank you for getting me into the program so I can get myself on the right track," Moore said in court.

Taylor appeared to grow emotional from the bench as he contemplated his decision. He said, as a father of three, he understood how tragic the case was but wanted to give Moore a chance to get better.

"The court wishes you the very best and wants you to get well and wants you to be able to move past this eventually and live a fruitful life," said Taylor. He added, "Miss Moore please don't be afraid to lean on people that love you and want you around."

Moore left the courtroom with a smile on her face as she was greeted by supporters.

Once she completes probation, she'll be discharged as long as she follows through with all her parole conditions.