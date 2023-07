LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman is facing a criminal charge after a dog was found in a dumpster last week.

Lexington Parks and Recreation employees were interrupted by a crying animal in Constitution Park, and that's when they discovered the dog trapped inside a dumpster in the more than 85-degree heat.

According to officials, Jamakea Jackson is cited for second-degree cruelty to animals.

Jackson was previously charged after a similar incident in May.