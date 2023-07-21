'Life can change in a split second': Family remembers 2-year-old killed in Clark County crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is charged with murder after a 2-year-old was killed in a crash on June 13 in Clark County.

According to officials, 28-year-old Nathon Miller was driving a vehicle when he lost control and struck a wood fence on Lexington Road.

Miller and the toddler suffered severe injuries, and transported to the hospital for treatment. The victim, identified by family at 2-year-old Thomas Reed, died of his injuries.

"Your life can change in a split second, and you don't know it and then you get an unexpected phone call and you're just devastated," Reed's aunt, Samantha Goodlet, told LEX 18 on Thursday.

Miller was treated and released. During the investigation, blood samples showed that Miller was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Clark County Detention Center

Officials discovered that Miller was operating the vehicle on a learner's permit.

Police have charged Miller with the following:



operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

murder

instructional permit violations

parole violations

Miller's bond is set for $250,000 cash.

The family said they are happy to see justice moving forward, but beg others to not get on the road after drinking.

"This is the situation you can end up in. And it's the worst thing that any parent, grandparent, brother, sister, aunt, uncle could go through. It's not fair," said Reed's grandmother, Cynthia Richardson.

Richardson is asking people to "stop making assumptions" about what led up to the accident as the family continues to grieve.