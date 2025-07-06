Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

London man allegedly found in possession of suspected meth, used syringes

London mug
Laurel County Correctional Center
London mug
Posted
and last updated

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday that a London man was arrested on July 3 after he was allegedly found in possession of suspected drugs and used syringes.

According to officials, 55-year-old Anthony Grigsby was arrested by detectives at a traffic safety checkpoint around 10 miles north of London on I-75 at exit 49. Officials noted that he was found in possession of suspected meth, marijuana, and used syringes.

Grigsby has been charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance-first offense-methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18