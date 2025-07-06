London man allegedly found in possession of suspected meth, used syringes

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday that a London man was arrested on July 3 after he was allegedly found in possession of suspected drugs and used syringes.

According to officials, 55-year-old Anthony Grigsby was arrested by detectives at a traffic safety checkpoint around 10 miles north of London on I-75 at exit 49. Officials noted that he was found in possession of suspected meth, marijuana, and used syringes.

Grigsby has been charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance-first offense-methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

