London man arrested after fleeing shooting scene, officials report

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that a shooting investigation led to the arrest of a London man after he fled the scene of a shooting. Officials added that the man fled another scene on Feb. 5.

Officials detailed that on Friday morning, deputies were called on a gunshot victim complaint at an outside shed behind a home around two miles north of London off US 25.

Upon arrival, police found a man had a gunshot wound to the hand. The man told police that he was allegedly cleaning his pistol "when it accidentally discharged, striking him in the hand," officials reported. Officials added that he was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Officials noted that a woman, along with another man, identified by police as 43-year-old William Joseph Malicoat, were on the scene at the time of the shooting. Further, officials said that Malicoat fled the scene with the pistol and was found by a sheriff around a quarter of a mile away at a business.

Police found that Malicoat was a convicted felon and was wanted on an outstanding warrant, according to officials. Malicoat was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

In addition, Malicoat was charged after he reportedly fled another scene on Feb. 5 where he allegedly drove off without paying for gas at a Laurel County business off Highway 30.

A deputy, officials detailed, saw the incident occur and attempted to stop the vehicle before Malicoat failed to stop and fled. The deputy ran the license and found that the vehicle was allegedly stolen out of Laurel County.

Upon an investigation, police found that the driver of the vehicle was Malicoat and an arrest warrant was obtained, officials said. He was charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, first-degree fleeing or evading police-motor vehicle, and reckless driving.