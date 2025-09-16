London man charged with 3rd DUI offense after crash leaves him injured

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 47-year-old London man faces his third DUI charge after deputies said he crashed his vehicle and sought help at a nearby residence while under the influence on Monday.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that Brandon Michael Thompson was arrested early Monday morning after Laurel County Sheriff's deputies responded to a complaint on Rough Creek Road, around 8 miles east of London.

According to officials, deputies were called around 5:30 a.m. after a resident reported that a man was knocking on their door, saying he had been in a car accident and was bleeding from his head. The man requested an ambulance but allegedly said he did not want law enforcement involved.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Thompson with slurred speech and appearing lethargic, officials added

"An investigation was conducted and this subject was determined to be under the influence," officials said.

Deputies initially could not locate Thompson's vehicle but later found it in a ditch near the home where he had sought help. The vehicle had moderate front-end damage and was lying almost on its side, officials added.

Thompson was taken to an area for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Upon his release from the hospital, Thompson was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – third offense, officials noted.

Thompson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.