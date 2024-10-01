London police arrest man after investigation leads to drug bust

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department's Drug Interdiction Unit recently arrested and charged a man with trafficking and possession after an investigation lead to the discovery of illegal drugs.

Upon an investigation, officials detailed that 47-year-old James Burke was in possession of a "large quantity of methamphetamine."

Burke was found by authorities and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to officials.