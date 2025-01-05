London woman accused of shooting her boyfriend during altercation, police investigating

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A shooting investigation is underway by Laurel County Detectives after a London woman allegedly shot her boyfriend during an altercation on Saturday afternoon.

An official with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported the shooting occurred off Full Moon Circle, around seven miles west of London on Saturday.

Officials detailed that investigators were called to the area on a complaint that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, investigators found one man had been shot in the torso and he was then airlifted to a Lexington hospital.

Investigators discovered that an altercation ensued between a woman and her boyfriend. According to officials, the woman then allegedly shot her boyfriend.

Officials reported that 21-year-old Ivy Casteel was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.