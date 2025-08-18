London woman arrested after she allegedly hit, threatened deputies

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman in London was charged with assault on a police officer after she refused to leave a store and allegedly began to hit and threaten deputies as they arrested her on Aug. 16, officials report.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office detailed that at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, deputies were called to a business in London regarding an individual who reportedly refused to leave. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a woman, identified as 48-year-old Shawna Lemaster, was allegedly being violent and she refused to leave.

When deputies entered the business, they found Lemaster "causing self harm to her nose using tweezers." Officials said that Lemaster "refused to cooperate" and allegedly kicked and punched a deputy while they attempted to apprehend her. Lemaster also allegedly threatened a deputy as they arrested her.

Officials reported that Lemaster has been charged with third-degree assault (police officer is victim); second-degree terroristic threatening; and resisting arrest.