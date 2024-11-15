Louisville grand jury indicts 7 people on drug-related, firearm charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The United States Attorney's Office, Western District of Kentucky reported on Friday that six men and one woman have been indicted by a Louisville grand jury with methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy and distribution charges.

The indictment detailed that six defendants have been charged with "one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances."

Further, the defendants "conspired to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl," beginning as early as Feb. 22, 2024 through Nov. 4, 2025.

The attorney's office released the names of the defendants who have been charged in the case:



32-year-old Avaron Sims from Long Beach, Calif.

34-year-old Julio Contreras from Long Beach, Calif.

30-year-old Patrick Russo from Corona, Calif.

26-year-old Maleek Spalding from Louisville

27-year-old Dominque Farris, 27 from of Louisville

25-year-old Jaron Blincoe Robinson from Louisville

42-year-old Amanda Foley from Louisville

Authorities reported that Contreras, Russo, and Foley have not been arrested and are considered federal fugitives who have not been located yet.

Officials added that Spalding has been charged with twelve counts of distribution of fentanyl, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The defendants reportedly face a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the attorney office.

Find the full list of charges on the U.S. Attorney's Office website.

