Louisville man allegedly shoots woman over children's snack, police report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville man has been charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly shot a woman in the arm during a dispute over a snack intended for her children, according to Louisville Metro Police.

A citation by police detailed that 56-year-old Kenneth Lamont Beals, was arrested on Dec. 28 following the shooting that occurred at around 7 p.m. at a Louisville home. Police reported that the victim arrived at University of Louisville Hospital with a gunshot wound to her left arm.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that her aunt had left the residence when she observed Beals eating a snack that had been brought for her children. When the victim attempted to enter the house as Beals was leaving, she confronted him about taking the snack, police reported.

Beals reportedly admitted to eating the snack, before allegedly drawing a handgun and firing a single shot, police said. The bullet struck the woman in the left arm, causing a non-life-threatening injury, police noted.

Beals faces charges of second-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.