Louisville police looking for man accused of violently killing puppy by throwing him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man who allegedly threw a puppy across the room, resulting in the puppy's death, after an argument with his girlfriend.

Officials reported that the man, identified by police as Demetrius Hebert, was involved in a "verbal altercation" with his girlfriend when he allegedly grabbed their pit-bull mix puppy "Kash" by the neck and began to swing him.

He then allegedly threw the puppy across the room and the puppy hit a glass table and fell to the floor, according to police.

LMPD responded to the scene and proceeded to rush the puppy to the Shively Animal Hospital where he died.

Police noted that Hebert has a felony dog torture warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hebert can submit an anonymous tip by contacting 502-574-LMPD.

