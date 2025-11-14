Louisville woman arrested in Florida for fatal 2020 DUI crash that killed 90-year-old in London

(LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that a Louisville woman was arrested by US Marshals in Marion County, Florida on a charge of second-degree manslaughter in connection to a 2020 crash in London.

Officials reported that 35-year-old Jessica Chambers allegedly fled to Florida and was ultimately arrested following an investigation into the traffic crash.

During the investigation, authorities found that Chambers was allegedly driving a vehicle northbound on KY 30 and reportedly turned "directly in front of the path" of a Toyota Avalon, resulting in a collision.

The driver of the Avalon, identified as 90-year-old George Sizemore, was killed in the crash. Investigators reportedly found that Chambers was allegedly driving under the influence.

Chambers was arrested in Florida and is currently waiting to be extradited to Laurel County, officials noted.