Madison County elementary teacher arrested for alleged sexual abuse of 10-year-old

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A warrant of arrest reveals that an elementary teacher in Madison County has been arrested for first-degree sexual abuse of a 10-year-old.

According to the document, officials received a report on Sept. 8, 2025, of a student who had been sexually assaulted while at school.

The document states that, through several interviews, the victim was reportedly sexually assaulted at the age of 10 and is now 17.

According to the document, the suspect was identified as Charles Hamilton, and he is booked in the Madison County Detention Center.

Madison County Schools confirmed with LEX 18 that Hamilton is a teacher at Boonesborough Elementary School and is the girls' soccer coach at B. Michael Caudill Middle School.

School officials released the following statement regarding his arrest: