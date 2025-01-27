Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Madison County murder trial continued until May 2026

GiTliCNXsAAuiXH.jpg
LEX 18
GiTliCNXsAAuiXH.jpg
Posted

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County murder trial for Shannon Gilday, who is charged with killing Jordan Morgan during a home invasion in 2022, has been continued until May 2026.

In court on Monday morning, the Attorney General's Office asked for a continuance of the hearing after their office recently took over the case. They said they needed time to evaluate the defendant.

According to a LEX 18 crew in the courtroom, the judge warned the AG's Office that "the case will not continue in this fashion" but granted a continuance for Monday's hearing.

A motion to continue the trial date was granted. It is set for May 2026 due to "Aug. and Nov. 2025 being unavailable."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18