Madison County murder trial continued until May 2026

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County murder trial for Shannon Gilday, who is charged with killing Jordan Morgan during a home invasion in 2022, has been continued until May 2026.

In court on Monday morning, the Attorney General's Office asked for a continuance of the hearing after their office recently took over the case. They said they needed time to evaluate the defendant.

According to a LEX 18 crew in the courtroom, the judge warned the AG's Office that "the case will not continue in this fashion" but granted a continuance for Monday's hearing.

A motion to continue the trial date was granted. It is set for May 2026 due to "Aug. and Nov. 2025 being unavailable."