Search Warrant: Shannon Gilday had notes about finding bunker inside Morgan family home

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man charged with shooting and killing 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was asleep had written notes about finding the bunker inside the Morgan family's home.

LEX 18 has obtained a search warrant that provides more details into the deadly home invasion that happened on Willis Branch Road on February 22. Jordan is the daughter of former state representative C. Wesley Morgan.

In the warrant, a friend of Gilday's found notes that referenced the Morgan family's home as well as their sleep schedules. The search warrant says he wrote down details about the $6.5 million home, including where cameras and potential access points could be. He also previously attempted to gain access to the bunker but "has not been able to," according to the search warrant.

THE SHOOTING:

On the morning of February 22, court documents say Gilday, armed with an "assault rifle," got into the home by climbing through an upstairs doorway, went into an upstairs bedroom, and fired multiple rounds at Jordan, who was asleep at the time.

Provided to LEX 18

The former state representative says Gilday was able to get into the home by climbing on top of scaffolding that had been outside for construction work on a porch.

The criminal complaint says Gilday then went downstairs and shot his way into the master bedroom where Morgan, his wife, and young daughter were located. After an exchange of gunfire with Wesley Morgan, documents say Gilday fled into his vehicle and took off.

Morgan was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THE SHOOTING:

According to the search warrant, one of Gilday's friends contacted Kentucky State Police the evening of the home invasion (February 22). The friend said he found documents inside Gilday's apartment connecting him to the scene of the crime.

Gilday's mother reported her son missing on February 23, the day after the deadly home invasion. She told officers she hadn't seen him since the night of February 21, hours before the shooting took place.

The friend told police he was supposed to meet Gilday the morning of February 23, according to the search warrant. When he entered the apartment, the friend found directions from Cincinnati to the Morgan family home in Richmond.

The friend told officers Gilday had a history of psychotic problems and that he had been looking at homes with bunkers in southern Kentucky, according to the search warrant. Gilday had recently been dishonorably discharged from the United States Army, the friend told state police.

The search warrant says the friend told state police that Gilday owned an AR-style rifle, consistent with shell casings that were found at the scene.

THE SEARCH:

Police applied to obtain a search warrant for Gilday's apartment in Taylor Mill. Officer James Mills with the Taylor Mill Police Department swore out an affidavit seeking the search warrant shortly before 1:00 pm. on February 23, the day after the shooting. It sought to find the following:

Evidence of a shooting, including firearms, ammunition, etc.

Evidence of a plan or conspiracy to commit a burglary, home invasion, or shooting.

All electronics capable of accessing the internet, storing information, photos, social media, etc. including phones, smartphones, tablets, computers, memory devices.

Any journals, diaries, or notebooks.

Any documents or papers regarding real estate or properties.

Taylor Mill Police executed the warrant just before 3:00 p.m. the same day. The returned warrants states officers took several items from the apartment, including:

Documents

A shotgun and shells

Ammunition containers

Two laptops

A Kindle and six cell phones

Rifle cleaning kit

Photo identification badges

Goggles

THE ARREST:

Gilday was arrested Monday after deputies found him walking along the exit 87 overpass on I-75, less than two miles from the family's home. It took nearly a week for officials to locate Gilday.

WHERE WE'RE AT NOW:

Gilday is charged with murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault, and two counts of attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty to all six felony charges.

During his arraignment Wednesday, Gilday was assigned a public defender with no bond. He will remain in the Madison County Detention Center until a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9.