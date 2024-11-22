Watch Now
Magoffin County man pleads guilty to charges of child sexual exploitation, animal cruelty

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Magoffin County man has plead guilty to seven felony counts of the sexual exploitation of children and animal cruelty, Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced in a press release on Friday.

43-year-old Kent Simpkins plead guilty to the possession and distribution of child sex abuse materials and a sexual crime against an animal, and will recieve a 10-year sentence in March 2025.

According to the release, Simpkins' IP address and social media was searched following a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"They found multiple images of minors involved in sexual acts, numerous animal sex videos and a video of Simpkins involved in a sexual act with the family’s dog," the release said.

He is charged with:

  • One count Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance under 12
  • Three counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor under 12
  • Two counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance of a Minor over 12
  • One count of Sexual Crime Against an Animal

Simpkins plead guilty to the charges on Thursday. Following incarceration, he will be required to be a lifetime registrant on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry and receive post-incarceration supervision of five years.
“A single tip to law enforcement led to a 10-year sentence that will keep this dangerous predator away from our children. I am grateful to the investigators and prosecutors who stare into this darkness to protect our families from these serious crimes," said Coleman.

