Man, 16-year-old arrested in connection to Tazewell Drive homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man and a 16-year-old are facing murder charges in connection to a homicide that happened on Tazewell Drive, just outside of Pine Meadows Park, on July 5.

19-year-old Emmanuel Contreras is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on the following charges: Murder, Assault (1st Degree), Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Trafficking in Marijuana (8 oz. to < 5 lbs.) – 1st offense.

The 16-year-old was also charged with Murder, Assault (1st Degree), and Minor in Possession of a Handgun (2nd or > offense). The teenager is being held at a juvenile detention center.

The body of 16-year-old Christopher Valdez was found at the park when officers arrived at the scene. Police say the Real Time Intelligence Center and Flock license plate reader system were used to help further the investigation.