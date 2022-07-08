Man accepts plea deal in Lexington bar shooting case that killed one

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man accused of opening fire in a Lexington bar, killing one man and injuring another, has accepted a plea deal in the case.

73-year-old Larry Walters was initially charged with murder, first-degree assault, criminal mischief, and four counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the deadly 2019 shooting at Uncle 7's Bar on Delzan Place in Lexington.

In his guilty plea, his charges were amended to the following:

One count of second-degree manslaughter: 10 years

One count of second-degree assault: 10 years (consecutive)

Three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment: 12 months each

Two other counts were dismissed.

The shooting at Uncle 7's Bar killed 68-year-old James Terry. Police said at the time that Walters had gotten into a physical altercation with Terry in the bar prior to the shooting.

Last month, a judge sustained a motion asking for a mistrial in the case after Walters' attorneys argued that they should not have been blocked from asking potential jurors about their stance on mental health defenses during jury selection.

Walters has been remanded into custody at the Fayette County Detention Center while he awaits sentencing. He's set to be sentenced in August.