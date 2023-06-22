Man accused in Lexington shooting indicted by grand jury on murder charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury has indicted Corry Jackson on a murder charge in connection to a shooting on Chestnut Street in April.

37-year-old Jackson was also indicted on a convicted felon in possession of a handgun charge. His arraignment is set for July 7.

Police say Jackson shot and killed 43-year-old Timonte D. Harris after Harris allegedly shot 32-year-old Lakeisha Hill. She too later died.

Jackson was arrested and initially charged with Harris's murder. In May, a Lexington judge amended the murder charge to manslaughter.

Jackson says he wasn't there and didn't pull the trigger. Defense attorney Daniel Whitley said a ballistics lab report could determine a lot in the case.

"I think the evidence was he was walking up the street and within seconds the police department is apprehending him with no weapon," said Whitley. "Surveillance video showed he had no weapon and there's no one saying he had a weapon."

During testimony, Detective Jeremy Atkins said they developed a person of interest but haven't confirmed he is actually the shooter.

"I don't see it as murder... based on your testimony." Fayette District Judge Denotra Gunther said to Atkins.

"From the beginning, they're just trying to pin something on someone they know they don't have," said Corry's mother, Angela. "They need to do their job, work a little harder, and find who they’re looking for."

"Think about if you're an innocent person accused of firing a weapon and there's gunshot residue and it's going to take two months," said Whitley. "Imagine now being that individual rotting away in a jail cell, by yourself, understaffed not getting the attention you need or anything, but when it comes back exonerated and we find out the gunshot residue isn't there, that's four months of your life that's gone. And that's the danger of these laboratories and these test results are all backed up."

In Jackson's preliminary hearing in May, the judge ruled Jackson will now face a manslaughter charge, and his bond was also reduced from $500,000 to $100,000.