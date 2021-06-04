Man accused of attempted murder of police officer caught

MT. STERLING, Ky. (Mt. Sterling Advocate) — A man wanted in connection to an alleged attempted murder of a Mt. Sterling police officer has been caught, according to the Mt. Sterling Advocate.

James Bussell, 46, of Owingsville, was found hiding at a mobile home on Kiddville Road where he had reportedly been staying with an acquaintance on Wednesday, according to Sheriff David Charles. Sheriff Charles added that authorities from several agencies participated in the operation to apprehend Bussell, who allegedly barricaded himself inside the home and failed to respond to repeated attempts to turn himself in.

After several hours, a search/drug detection K9 was sent in an attempt to locate Bussell. The K9, named Yago, found Bussell hiding under the front porch. From there, law enforcement arrested him without incident.

A belt knife and a BB gun that resembled a real firearm were reportedly found at the home.

Bussell was wanted on warrants charging with attempted murder (police officer), fleeing or evading police, first-degree, (motor vehicle) and wanton endangerment, first-degree, (police officer) stemming from a reported incident on May 27 on Richmond Avenue in Mt. Sterling. During the incident, Bussell allegedly attempted to run over officer Cody McDaniel and his K9 partner, Bommel, twice following a traffic stop, according to police. McDaniel reportedly fired two gunshots from his service weapon at the vehicle, one of which struck a tire of the 1998 Ford Ranger pickup Bussell was reportedly driving, Det. Aaron Noel said previously.

The suspect vehicle reportedly got stuck near Hinkston Creek and the driver fled on foot, Noel said. Authorities couldn’t locate the driver during a search of the area.