Man accused of causing fatal crash facing murder charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man accused of causing a fatal crash in July is now facing a murder charge.

According to Lexington Police, Cornell Thomas II has been indicted on a murder charge stemming from a crash that happened on July 3 on Leestown Road in front of Kroger. Police say Thomas ran a red light and t-boned a car. That car then caught on fire, resutling in the death of 50-year-old Tammy Botkin.

Thomas II was initially charged with leaving the scene of a crash and failing to render aid.