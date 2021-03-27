Menu

Man accused of causing fatal crash facing murder charge

Fayette County Detention Center
Cornell Thomas II
Posted at 8:18 PM, Mar 26, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man accused of causing a fatal crash in July is now facing a murder charge.

According to Lexington Police, Cornell Thomas II has been indicted on a murder charge stemming from a crash that happened on July 3 on Leestown Road in front of Kroger. Police say Thomas ran a red light and t-boned a car. That car then caught on fire, resutling in the death of 50-year-old Tammy Botkin.

Thomas II was initially charged with leaving the scene of a crash and failing to render aid.

