Man accused of killing Richmond landlords appears in court as family seeks closure

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than four years after Chris and Gracie Hager were shot and killed outside apartments they owned in Richmond, their family members are growing frustrated with the lengthy legal proceedings against the man accused of their murders.

56-year-old Thomas Birl, appeared in Madison County court Tuesday morning for a pre-trial conference. Many friends and family members of the well-known couple attended the hearing.

"We're wanting this to move forward. That's where we are. Getting a little antsy, if you will," said Corey Hager, nephew of the victims.

Police say Birl used a stolen gun to shoot the couple outside their apartment building in August 2021, then set fire to the building, sparking an hours-long standoff with police.

Chris and Gracie Hager were well-known in the Richmond community, and Corey Hager described them as mentors in his life.

"They left a huge hole in people's lives. And I'm not the only one, my family's not the only one. They can't be replaced," Hager said.

Birl's attorney has filed for another mental health evaluation, which Hager says is a familiar path in the case. This time, the court wants more information before granting the request.

"Are the doctors going to fix him again? And we re-arrest him after that? It has the family worried we're going to be caught in a continuous loop," Hager said.

Despite his frustration with the process, Hager says he understands the legal system must run its course.

"If he wasn't psychotic and insane, and this was pure evil, then, I pray for him. I hope he understands what he's done. And I hope he's right with the Lord," Hager said.

The family attended Tuesday's hearing to show they haven't forgotten the victims and remain concerned about the case's progress.

"We just wanted to be there to show that we're here, we haven't forgotten, and that we're concerned. We want this to move forward for closure," Hager said.

Birl has a review scheduled for January 8. A separate status hearing will be scheduled prior to that date.

