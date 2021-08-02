Man accused of murdering 30-year-old Raymar Webb set to be arraigned Monday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Brandon Dockery is set to be arraigned in Fayette County Court Monday at 1 p.m.

Dockery is accused of the murder of 30-year-old Raymar Webb and faces charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

In late June, police were called to a parking lot on W. Short and N. Mill for a shots fired call. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified the man as 30-year-old Raymar Webb.

Police named 31-year-old Brandon Dockery as a suspect in the shooting.