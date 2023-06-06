Man accused of murdering Scott County deputy waives preliminary hearing, case sent to grand jury

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the 15 days since one of his deputies was shot and killed on the side of I-75, Sheriff Tony Hampton says his staff members have been taking it day by day as it comes to managing their grief.

On this day, the man charged with Deputy Caleb Conley’s murder waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The evidence will now be reviewed by Grand Jury members.

“Actually, I’m not really surprised it was waived. I was sure it would go (to the Grand Jury), quite sure it would. I don’t know how it will change the future of this case, honestly,” Sheriff Hampton said following Tuesday morning’s proceeding.

Hampton is hoping that the wheels of justice veer from the norm and move quickly in this case, but he’s not necessarily willing to trade what he might feel is a fair and just penalty in exchange for the potential speed of a plea arrangement.

“I don’t know. I think going to trial might need to be the right thing to do to send a message, but I might be wrong about that,” he stated.

A new panel of grand jury members was just seated in Scott County, so it could take longer than normal for them to review this evidence. Should they return an indictment, the prosecution of Steven Sheangshang will be handled by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office.

“I’m comfortable with that,” Hampton said. “I’ve spoken with them this morning and I think they’ll do a great job with the case. There will be a victim advocate involved, which is very important to me for the family,” the sheriff continued.

Sheriff Hampton then took a moment to thank the thousands of people from around the country who’ve either reached out to him directly, sent his office members words of encouragement, donations for Deputy Conley’s family and other items to assist with their recover from this tragedy.

The Sheriff also spoke of working to have a road or highway in the county named after Deputy Conley.